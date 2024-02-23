Nexans S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NEXNY) Price Target Increased by 8.39% to 55.21

The average one-year price target for Nexans S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:NEXNY) has been revised to 55.21 / share. This is an increase of 8.39% from the prior estimate of 50.94 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 41.88 to a high of 68.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.42% from the latest reported closing price of 50.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nexans S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEXNY is 0.10%, an increase of 3.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.54% to 54K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Group holds 54K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares, representing an increase of 6.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEXNY by 3.67% over the last quarter.

