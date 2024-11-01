Nexalin Technology regains compliance with Nasdaq continued listing rules

Nexalin Technology (NXL) announced that the Company received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market on October 31, 2024, notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2).

