Nexalin Technology regains compliance with Nasdaq continued listing rules

November 01, 2024 — 10:45 am EDT

Nexalin Technology (NXL) announced that the Company received notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market on October 31, 2024, notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

