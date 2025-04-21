Nexalin Technology, Inc. Supports Health Tech Investment Act to Enhance Medicare Reimbursement for AI-Enabled Medical Devices

Nexalin Technology supports bipartisan legislation to enhance Medicare reimbursement for AI-enabled medical devices, including its Gen-3 HALO Clarity™.

Nexalin Technology, Inc. has expressed support for the Health Tech Investment Act (S. 1399), a bipartisan initiative in the U.S. Senate aimed at enhancing Medicare reimbursement for FDA-cleared medical devices that use artificial intelligence. Sponsored by Senators Mike Rounds and Martin Heinrich, the act proposes a reimbursement framework that provides New Technology Ambulatory Payment Classification codes for AI-enabled technologies for up to five years, allowing for the collection of clinical data to inform coverage decisions. Nexalin is developing its Gen-3 HALO Clarity™ device, a next-gen neurostimulation system incorporating AI for treating mental health conditions, alongside a proprietary virtual clinic ecosystem. CEO Mark White emphasized that the legislation signifies a shift towards prioritizing patient-centered innovations in mental health care. The company plans to submit the Gen-3 device for FDA approval following clinical trials and views the Health Tech Investment Act as an important legislative milestone for improving mental health treatment accessibility.

Potential Positives

Nexalin Technology, Inc. supports the Health Tech Investment Act, which could expand Medicare reimbursement for AI-integrated medical devices, opening financial opportunities for the company.

The upcoming Gen-3 HALO Clarity™ device incorporates advanced AI capabilities, positioning Nexalin as an innovator in neurostimulation technology for mental health treatment.

Nexalin's proprietary virtual clinic ecosystem enhances patient experience and engagement, indicating a comprehensive approach to modern healthcare delivery.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on the potential of yet-to-be-submitted technology (Gen-3 HALO Clarity™), which may raise concerns about the actual effectiveness and implementation of the device until it receives FDA approval.

The statement mentions that the legislation could provide a reimbursement framework, but there is uncertainty regarding its passage, which could impact Nexalin’s financial outlook and market positioning.

The reliance on future reimbursement under the Health Tech Investment Act could indicate a vulnerability in Nexalin's revenue model, particularly if the proposed reimbursement does not materialize as expected.

FAQ

What is the Health Tech Investment Act?

The Health Tech Investment Act (S. 1399) is bipartisan legislation aimed at expanding Medicare reimbursement for AI-enabled medical devices.

How does the new Nexalin Gen-3 HALO Clarity™ device work?

The Gen-3 HALO Clarity™ device uses AI to deliver non-invasive neurostimulation targeting brain regions linked to mental health conditions.

What benefits does AI integration provide in Nexalin’s technology?

AI enhances care coordination, patient monitoring, and compliance, allowing personalized treatment and real-time data collection through advanced dashboards.

How will the Health Tech Investment Act impact mental health care?

This Act aims to provide a reimbursement framework that encourages innovation and increases access to effective mental health treatments.

What is Nexalin Technology’s mission?

Nexalin Technology aims to develop non-invasive neurostimulation solutions to help combat the global mental health crisis effectively.

Full Release



HOUSTON, TX, April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW)



(the “Company” or “Nexalin”) the leader in Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) of the brain, today announced its support for the Health Tech Investment Act (S. 1399) — bipartisan legislation introduced in the United States Senate that would expand Medicare reimbursement opportunities for FDA-cleared or approved medical devices that incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning.





The legislation, sponsored by Senators Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), proposes a transitional reimbursement mechanism under Medicare to close the current gap between device approval and coverage. Under the proposal, AI-enabled technologies that receive FDA clearance or approval would be assigned New Technology Ambulatory Payment Classification (APC) codes for up to five years, allowing time for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to collect clinical data and assess long-term reimbursement decisions.





Nexalin’s upcoming Gen-3 HALO Clarity™ device, currently under development for FDA submission, is a next-generation neurostimulation system that integrates advanced AI capabilities into both treatment delivery and patient monitoring. The device is designed to deliver non-invasive, low-frequency waveforms that target key brain regions associated with anxiety, depression, insomnia, and related mental health conditions. In tandem with the device itself, Nexalin has built a proprietary virtual clinic ecosystem that utilizes artificial intelligence to support remote treatment, real-time clinical feedback, and secure data capture — all through an integrated Electronic Data Capture (EDC) platform and Patient Monitoring System (PMS).





The Company recently completed Phase 1 of its AI-powered virtual clinic infrastructure, which enables patients to initiate therapy at home via a secure mobile app, while clinicians and researchers receive automated, real-time insights through AI-enabled dashboards. This ecosystem is engineered specifically to support the Gen-3 HALO Clarity™ device and is a core component of Nexalin’s strategy to enhance mental health care through technology-driven solutions.





“The Health Tech Investment Act reflects a shift in national health policy toward supporting intelligent, patient-centered innovations,” said Mark White, CEO of Nexalin. “Our Gen-3 HALO Clarity™ device exemplifies that approach — combining precision neurostimulation with AI-driven tools that improve care coordination, monitoring, and adherence. This legislation provides a reimbursement path that recognizes and supports this model of care.”





The Gen-3 HALO Clarity™ device has been designed to meet the needs of both patients and providers in an increasingly digital healthcare environment. It expands upon the clinical foundation laid by Nexalin’s earlier-generation systems, adding intelligent features that allow clinicians to personalize treatment, analyze real-time outcomes, and ensure protocol compliance — whether in the clinic or remotely. The Company is currently preparing for FDA submission of the Gen-3 device following planned clinical trials.





Nexalin views the Health Tech Investment Act as a legislative milestone that could provide a reimbursement framework ideally suited to the Gen-3 HALO Clarity™ device. The bill offers a clear signal that federal policymakers are prioritizing the intersection of innovation and accessibility, especially in areas like mental health, where traditional care options remain limited or ineffective for many patients.





As the bill advances through Congress, Nexalin remains focused on its regulatory and clinical milestones and supports swift bipartisan action to bring this important legislation into law.







About Nexalin Technology, Inc.







Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin’s products are non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman. Additional information about the Company is available at:



https://nexalin.com/



.







Forward-looking statements









This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” These statements relate to future events or Nexalin’s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that Nexalin or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or Nexalin’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other filings as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC’s website,



www.sec.gov



. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.









Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





Tel: (212) 671-1020





Email:



NXL@crescendo-ir.com

















