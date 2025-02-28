Nexalin Technology, Inc. Launches Clinical Trial for HALO™ Clarity Device to Treat Mild Traumatic Brain Injury and PTSD at UCSD

Nexalin Technology announces the shipment of HALO™ Clarity devices to UCSD for a clinical trial on mTBI and PTSD treatment.

Quiver AI Summary

Nexalin Technology, Inc. has announced that the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) has received the first shipment of its HALO™ Clarity devices following Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval to begin a clinical trial for treating mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in both military and civilian populations. This study, which is now beginning patient recruitment, will utilize Nexalin's Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) technology, providing a non-invasive, drug-free treatment option. The HALO devices feature an app-controlled remote monitoring system to track patient progress and adherence. Both the CEO and CMO of Nexalin emphasized the significance of this trial and expressed commitment to developing innovative neurostimulation technologies. The HALO device is still under evaluation and has not yet received FDA approval for these uses in the U.S.

Potential Positives

Nexalin Technology has received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval and commenced clinical trials for its HALO™ Clarity device at UCSD, marking a significant step forward in the research and evaluation of its DIFS technology for treating mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and PTSD.

The HALO Clarity device offers a non-invasive, drug-free alternative for neurological and mental health conditions, potentially expanding treatment options with fewer side effects compared to traditional therapies.

The integration of advanced AI and remote monitoring systems aims to enhance patient compliance and allows for real-time tracking of treatment adherence and progress, showcasing the company's commitment to innovative healthcare solutions.

Nexalin's HALO device is positioned to address unmet needs in mental health and neurological care, reinforcing the company's mission of combating the global mental health epidemic.

Potential Negatives

The HALO device is currently under evaluation and has not yet received FDA approval for its intended uses in the United States, which may limit its market entry and acceptance.

The announcement of the clinical trial may raise expectations that could lead to disappointment if the trial results are not favorable or if the product does not meet the anticipated outcomes.

Forward-looking statements in the press release indicate potential risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact the company's future performance and reputation.

FAQ

What is the HALO™ Clarity device used for?

The HALO™ Clarity device is designed to treat mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Who is conducting the clinical trial for HALO™ Clarity?

The clinical trial is being conducted by the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) following IRB approval.

Is the HALO device FDA approved?

No, the HALO device is currently under evaluation and is not yet FDA approved for these uses in the United States.

What are the benefits of using HALO™ Clarity?

The HALO device offers non-invasive, drug-free therapy and convenient at-home treatment options with AI-integrated remote monitoring.

How can I learn more about Nexalin Technology?

For more information about Nexalin Technology and the HALO device, visit their website at www.nexalin-usa.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



HOUSTON, TX, Feb. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW)



(the “Company” or “Nexalin”) the leader in Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) of the brain, today announced that following Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval, the University of California, San Diego (UCSD) has received the first shipment of HALO™ Clarity devices to commence its clinical trial evaluating the treatment of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in military personnel and the civilian population. Patient recruitment for the study is now set to begin immediately.





This milestone follows the successful IRB approval, pilot testing and evaluation of Nexalin’s Halo technology at UCSD. The study will evaluate Nexalin’s proprietary Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) technology, which delivers non-invasive deep-brain stimulation without the use of drugs or invasive procedures.





The initial devices have been randomized and integrated with Nexalin’s app-controlled remote monitoring system, ensuring seamless oversight of treatment adherence and progress. An additional 40-50 HALO devices will be delivered as the study progresses.





Key Advantages of the HALO™ Clarity Device Include:









Non-Invasive Therapy



– A drug-free alternative for neurological and mental health conditions, reducing side effects associated with traditional treatments.



– A drug-free alternative for neurological and mental health conditions, reducing side effects associated with traditional treatments.





At-Home Convenience



– Designed for easy use in a home setting, increasing patient compliance and accessibility.



– Designed for easy use in a home setting, increasing patient compliance and accessibility.





AI-Integrated Remote Monitoring



– Enables real-time data capture and physician oversight through Nexalin’s advanced Electronic Data Capture (EDC) platform and Patient Monitoring System (PMS).







Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology, stated, “The initiation of patient recruitment marks a major milestone in the validation of our HALO Clarity device for TBI and PTSD treatment. UCSD’s independent study is a crucial step in demonstrating the transformative potential of our Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS) technology for military personnel and others affected by these conditions. With this deployment, we are moving closer to making non-invasive deep brain stimulation an accessible, real-world solution for those in need.”





David Owens, CMO of Nexalin Technology, added, “We are delighted to see the first HALO devices in place for clinical use. The combination of DIFS technology with our advanced virtual clinic model enables real-time tracking of patient progress while providing a seamless, patient-centered treatment experience. We look forward to the data from this study as we continue to push the boundaries of neurostimulation for neurological and mental health care.”





Nexalin remains committed to pioneering cutting-edge neurostimulation technologies to address unmet needs in mental health and neurological care. The HALO device is currently under evaluation and not yet approved by the FDA for these uses in the United States. For more information about Nexalin Technology and the HALO device, visit



www.nexalin-usa.com



.







About Nexalin Technology, Inc.







Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin’s products are non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman. Additional information about the Company is available at:



https://nexalin.com/



.







Forward-looking statements









This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” These statements relate to future events or Nexalin’s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that Nexalin or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or Nexalin’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other filings as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC’s website,







www.sec.gov







. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.









Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





Tel: (212) 671-1020





Email:



NXL@crescendo-ir.com





