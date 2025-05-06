Nexalin Technology, Inc. Closes Public Offering of 3,850,000 Shares at $1.30 Per Share, Raising $5.0 Million

Nexalin Technology closed a public offering of 3.85 million shares, raising approximately $5 million to advance its neurostimulation products.

Nexalin Technology, Inc. has successfully completed its underwritten public offering, raising approximately $5.0 million by selling 3,850,000 shares of common stock at $1.30 per share. The offering, managed by Maxim Group LLC, was conducted under an effective shelf registration statement filed with the SEC on April 23, 2025. Nexalin focuses on developing non-invasive neurostimulation products to address mental health issues, utilizing a technology that penetrates deep brain structures. Their neurostimulation device is already approved in China, Brazil, and Oman. The company also includes forward-looking statements about its future strategies and acknowledges potential risks that could impact its operations, stating that they may update such statements in accordance with legal requirements.

Nexalin Technology successfully closed a public offering, raising approximately $5.0 million, which can be used to support its operations and innovation efforts.

The company is recognized as a leader in Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™), enhancing its reputation and market position in the neurostimulation sector.

Nexalin's neurostimulation devices have garnered regulatory approval in multiple countries, including China, Brazil, and Oman, indicating international market acceptance and potential for growth.

The public offering price of $1.30 per share may indicate a decline in investor confidence, as it implies a low valuation of the company's stock.

The substantial reliance on public offerings for funding raises concerns about the company's financial stability and ability to generate sufficient revenue from its operations.

This offering could dilute existing shareholders' equity, leading to potential dissatisfaction among investors.

What was the recent public offering by Nexalin Technology?

Nexalin Technology closed an underwritten public offering of 3,850,000 shares at $1.30 per share, generating approximately $5 million in gross proceeds.

Who managed Nexalin's public offering?

Maxim Group LLC acted as the sole book-running manager for Nexalin's public offering.

Where can I find the final prospectus for the offering?

The final prospectus supplement is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Maxim Group LLC.

What technology does Nexalin specialize in?

Nexalin focuses on developing neurostimulation products using bioelectronic medical technology to address mental health issues.

Is Nexalin's neurostimulation device approved in other countries?

Yes, Nexalin's Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman.

$NXL Insider Trading Activity

$NXL insiders have traded $NXL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID OWENS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 5 purchases buying 6,500 shares for an estimated $17,830 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CAROLYN HAMBY SHELTON (Sr. VP - Quality, Regulatory) purchased 6,000 shares for an estimated $13,200

$NXL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $NXL stock to their portfolio, and 9 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HOUSTON, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW)



(the “Company” or “Nexalin”), the leader in Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) of the brain, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 3,850,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.30 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering to Nexalin were approximately $5.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.





Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.





The public offering was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-286711), previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 23, 2025, and declared effective on April 29, 2025. The shares of common stock were offered only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form part of the effective registration statement. A final prospectus supplement describing the terms of the public offering has been filed with the SEC and is available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the public offering may also be obtained by contacting Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 895-3745.





This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.







About Nexalin Technology, Inc.







Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All Nexalin’s products are believed to be non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman. Additional information about the Company is available at:



https://nexalin.com/



.







Forward Looking Statement







This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to the Company on the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Any statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements about the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include any statements about the Company’s strategy, operations and future expectations and plans and prospects for the Company, and any other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend”, “goal,” “may”, “might,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s financial and operating results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section contained in the quarterly and annual reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement represents the Company’s views only as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. While the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as required by law even if new information becomes available in the future.







Investor Contacts:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





Tel: (212) 671-1020





Email:



NXL@crescendo-ir.com





