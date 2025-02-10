Nexalin Technology, Inc. Appointed Industry Co-Chair of National Traumatic Brain Injury Registry Coalition

Nexalin Technology appointed Industry Co-Chair of the National TBI Registry Coalition to enhance TBI advocacy and research efforts.

Nexalin Technology, Inc. has been appointed as Industry Co-Chair of the National Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Registry Coalition, highlighting its commitment to TBI advocacy and research. CEO Mark White expressed pride in this role, which allows Nexalin to work closely with policymakers to improve resources for those impacted by traumatic brain injuries. The company is already engaged in a study with the University of California, San Diego, and the San Diego Veterans Affairs to develop innovative treatment methods for veterans with TBI. Additionally, Nexalin is fostering relationships with Congress to enhance TBI care. The firm specializes in non-invasive neurostimulation technologies focused on mental health issues, and its Gen-2 neurostimulation device is approved in several countries.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Nexalin Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW)



(the “Company” or “Nexalin”) the leader in Deep Intracranial Frequency Stimulation (DIFS™) of the brain, announces its appointment as Industry Co-Chair of the National Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Registry Coalition. This appointment emphasizes Nexalin's commitment to advancing TBI advocacy and research, particularly in collaboration with policymakers and stakeholders in Washington, D.C.





"We are honored to be named Industry Co-Chair of the National TBI Registry Coalition," said Mark White, CEO of Nexalin. "This role reflects our dedication to improving the lives of those affected by traumatic brain injuries. With federal spending on TBI projected to increase significantly, we are committed to working closely with policymakers and stakeholders in Washington to advance meaningful solutions that address the needs of this underserved population."





This leadership role complements Nexalin's ongoing initiatives, including a collaborative study with the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), and the San Diego Veterans Affairs (VA) to explore innovative treatments for veterans suffering from TBI.





Furthermore, Nexalin has been actively engaging with key legislators across Congress to strengthen relationships with federal agencies, aiming to enhance TBI care and support. The Company anticipates sharing additional developments in the near future.







About Nexalin Technology, Inc.







Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin’s products are non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and are developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its neurostimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper-penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin Gen-2 15 milliamp neurostimulation device has been approved in China, Brazil, and Oman. Additional information about the Company is available at:



https://nexalin.com/



.







Forward-looking statements













This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” These statements relate to future events or Nexalin’s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that Nexalin or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or Nexalin’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other filings as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC’s website,







www.sec.gov







. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.









Contact:







Crescendo Communications, LLC





Tel: (212) 671-1020





Email:



NXL@crescendo-ir.com





