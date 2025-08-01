Markets
NXL

Nexalin Technology Appoints Justin Van Fleet As CFO

August 01, 2025 — 08:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NXL) announced Friday the appointment of Justin Van Fleet as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1, 2025.

Van Fleet brings more than 20 years of experience in public accounting and assurance services, most recently serving as Partner at Marcum LLP (formerly Friedman LLP).

Throughout his career, Van Fleet has built a strong track record of developing robust financial systems, mentoring high-performing teams, and ensuring compliance with the highest professional and regulatory standards. He has worked directly with audit committees and boards to drive transparency, financial integrity, and operational excellence.

As CFO, Van Fleet will oversee Nexalin's financial strategy, planning, and reporting functions as the Company advances its innovative, non-invasive neurostimulation systems through regulatory review and into commercial readiness.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NXL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.