Nexalin Technology Appoints Justin Van Fleet As CFO

(RTTNews) - Nexalin Technology, Inc. (NXL) announced Friday the appointment of Justin Van Fleet as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1, 2025.

Van Fleet brings more than 20 years of experience in public accounting and assurance services, most recently serving as Partner at Marcum LLP (formerly Friedman LLP).

Throughout his career, Van Fleet has built a strong track record of developing robust financial systems, mentoring high-performing teams, and ensuring compliance with the highest professional and regulatory standards. He has worked directly with audit committees and boards to drive transparency, financial integrity, and operational excellence.

As CFO, Van Fleet will oversee Nexalin's financial strategy, planning, and reporting functions as the Company advances its innovative, non-invasive neurostimulation systems through regulatory review and into commercial readiness.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.