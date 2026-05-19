Nexalin Acquires AI Health Platform Ahead Of HALO Clarity Pivotal Trial

(RTTNews) - Nexalin Technology Inc. (NXL), a developer of non-invasive neurostimulation devices, announced the acquisition of PONM Inc. from GreenLight Ventures. PONM is the digital health platform supporting Nexalin's HALO Clarity program and Nexalin NeuroCare virtual clinic.

The acquisition gives Nexalin ownership of AI-integrated remote patient monitoring, treatment-compliance data capture, electronic health record functionality, and virtual-clinic management tools. The platform is already deployed at the University of California, San Diego, where it supports HALO headset usage tracking, physician oversight and clinical research workflows.

Nexalin stated that the integrated device-plus-software model is central to its planned pivotal trial of HALO Clarity for moderate-to-severe insomnia, with enrolment expected to begin in Q2 2026. The platform is designed to strengthen treatment oversight, improve protocol adherence, and provide scalable infrastructure for physician-supervised, at-home neurostimulation programs.

As part of the transaction, GreenLight Ventures, LLC became a significant equity holder in Nexalin and entered into a strategic partnership to provide ongoing product, engineering, regulatory, and commercial support. Nexalin emphasized that the deal aligns both parties around the long-term success of HALO Clarity and its broader neurostimulation platform.

Total consideration for the acquisition is $1.3 million, payable in shares of Nexalin common stock issued in tranches over time at prices tied to market performance.

Nexalin's CEO Mark White said the transaction strengthens the company's control over the HALO Clarity ecosystem by combining device, software, and AI-enabled data infrastructure under one platform. He noted that this integration is expected to support pivotal trial execution, regulatory submission, and potential commercial launch.

NXL has traded between $0.31 and $2.00 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $0.32, down 5.26%. In pre-market trading the stock is at $0.31, down 1.94%.

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