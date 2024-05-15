NEXA vs. WPM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Mining - Miscellaneous stocks are likely familiar with Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Right now, Nexa Resources S.A. is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that NEXA's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

NEXA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 20.14, while WPM has a forward P/E of 43.99. We also note that NEXA has a PEG ratio of 0.60. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. WPM currently has a PEG ratio of 7.48.

Another notable valuation metric for NEXA is its P/B ratio of 0.58. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, WPM has a P/B of 3.59.

Based on these metrics and many more, NEXA holds a Value grade of B, while WPM has a Value grade of F.

NEXA sticks out from WPM in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that NEXA is the better option right now.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.