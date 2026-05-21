NEXA vs. NGLOY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Mining - Miscellaneous stocks are likely familiar with Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) and Anglo American (NGLOY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Nexa Resources S.A. has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Anglo American has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This means that NEXA's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

NEXA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.24, while NGLOY has a forward P/E of 25.43. We also note that NEXA has a PEG ratio of 0.19. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. NGLOY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.59.

Another notable valuation metric for NEXA is its P/B ratio of 1.28. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NGLOY has a P/B of 2.5.

Based on these metrics and many more, NEXA holds a Value grade of A, while NGLOY has a Value grade of C.

NEXA sticks out from NGLOY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that NEXA is the better option right now.

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Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anglo American (NGLOY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.