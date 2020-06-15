Nexa returns to bond market against tough backdrop

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, June 15 (IFR) - Latin American miner Nexa Resources returned to dollar market following a three-year hiatus to sell a new note as asset prices gyrated Monday on renewed concerns over Covid-19 infections.

The borrower priced a US$500m long seven-year bond with a 6.5% coupon to yield 6.625%, tight to initial price talk of 7% area, after books reached US$1.5bn, sources said.

"It looks good at first sight, but I think it's a pass," said Till Moewes, a Latin America credit analyst at Schroders, pointing to outdated mining data in the region.

"Investor communication could've been better. In the current market environment you shouldn't do a drive-by relying mostly on outdated information."

The note is guaranteed by the company's subsidiaries in Brazil and Peru, carrying a split rating of Ba2/BB+/BBB- by Moody's, S&P and Fitch.

Nexa is a subsidiary of Votorantim - one of Latin America's largest industrial companies, a draw for investors worried about credit risk.

Yet while S&P Global cited potential support by Nexa's parent company as a driver for its BB+ rating, its stand-alone rating ranks two notches below that.

Nexa's stand-alone credit rating reflects "the production stoppages in Peru due to the Covid-19 pandemic and plunging zinc and copper prices."

Zinc prices have recovered since yearly lows of US$1,773.5/per ton in March to trade at US$1,991/per ton as of June 12, according to the London Metal Exchange.

However, they are still far off from 2020 highs of US$2,466/ per ton in January.

It is a similar story with copper prices which were trading at around US$5,785.5/per ton as of late last week.

Prices were down from highs of around US$6,300/per ton in January of this year.

Moody's also expects worsening credit metrics for the company given the uncertain operating environment in Peru and Brazil's mining sectors.

Proceeds of Monday's transactions are going toward debt repayment, including payments to the company's credit facility maturing in 2024.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley were global coordinators. Joint bookrunners were BB Securities, Bradesco, Santander, and Scotiabank.

(Reporting by Miluska Berrospi; Editing by Paul Kilby)

