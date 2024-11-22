News & Insights

Nexa Resources Sells Pukaqaqa Project to Olympic

November 22, 2024 — 04:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nexa Resources SA (NEXA) has released an update.

Nexa Resources has completed the sale of the Pukaqaqa Project in Peru to Olympic Precious Metals, marking a significant transaction in the mining sector. Olympic Precious Metals, a Canadian company, focuses on developing copper and gold opportunities while contributing positively to local communities.

