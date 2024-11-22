Nexa Resources Sells Pukaqaqa Project to Olympic

Nexa Resources SA (NEXA) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Nexa Resources has completed the sale of the Pukaqaqa Project in Peru to Olympic Precious Metals, marking a significant transaction in the mining sector. Olympic Precious Metals, a Canadian company, focuses on developing copper and gold opportunities while contributing positively to local communities.
For further insights into NEXA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Braces for Wrestling Shift
- Ford (NYSE:F) Turns Down New Canadian Battery Plant
- Intel’s (NASDAQ:INTC) New Study on AI PCs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.