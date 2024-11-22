Nexa Resources Sells Pukaqaqa Project to Olympic

Nexa Resources SA (NEXA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nexa Resources has completed the sale of the Pukaqaqa Project in Peru to Olympic Precious Metals, marking a significant transaction in the mining sector. Olympic Precious Metals, a Canadian company, focuses on developing copper and gold opportunities while contributing positively to local communities.

For further insights into NEXA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.