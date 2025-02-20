NEXA RESOURCES SA Earnings Results: $NEXA Reports Quarterly Earnings

NEXA RESOURCES SA ($NEXA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of -$1.00 per share, missing estimates of $0.27 by $1.27. The company also reported revenue of $740,920,000, beating estimates of $721,282,800 by $19,637,200.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NEXA stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
NEXA RESOURCES SA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of NEXA RESOURCES SA stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 83,889 shares (-46.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $738,223
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 33,785 shares (-22.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $297,308
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 32,637 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $237,270
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 25,848 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,462
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC removed 25,635 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $225,588
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 20,361 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $148,024
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 17,492 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $127,166
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.