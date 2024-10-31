Nexa Resources SA Achieves Strong Q3 2024 Results

Nexa Resources SA (NEXA) has released an update.

Nexa Resources SA reported a net income of $6 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $183 million for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting strong operational performance and effective cost management despite a challenging market. The company benefitted from resilient zinc and copper prices, driven by favorable global economic conditions and strategic divestments that focused on key assets. Nexa also improved its financial health by reducing its net leverage ratio, positioning itself for future growth opportunities in the mining sector.

