Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Stock Moves -1.33%: What You Should Know

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) closed the most recent trading day at $5.95, moving -1.33% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.89% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 2.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.

Nexa Resources S.A. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Nexa Resources S.A. is projected to report earnings of $0.21 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 56.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $679.57 million, down 5.89% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $2.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.14% and -12.07%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nexa Resources S.A. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.73% lower. Nexa Resources S.A. currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Nexa Resources S.A. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.98.

We can also see that NEXA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.85 at yesterday's closing price.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

