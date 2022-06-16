Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Stock Jumps 6.2%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) shares ended the last trading session 6.2% higher at $6.55. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 27.5% loss over the past four weeks.

The company remains optimistic about its performance on the back of strong fundamental outlook for base metals.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -20.7%. Revenues are expected to be $807.5 million, up 17.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Nexa Resources S.A., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on NEXA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Nexa Resources S.A. belongs to the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Another stock from the same industry, McEwen (MUX), closed the last trading session 1.4% lower at $0.51. Over the past month, MUX has returned -2.4%.

McEwen's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -100% over the past month to -$0.02. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -100%. McEwen currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.