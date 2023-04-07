Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. NEXA recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

NEXA has rallied 6.8% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests NEXA could be on the verge of another move higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account NEXA's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 1 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on NEXA for more gains in the near future.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.