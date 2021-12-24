Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) closed at $8.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.11% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 0.84% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 0.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.87%.

Nexa Resources S.A. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.55, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $700.65 million, up 10.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $2.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +133.18% and +36.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nexa Resources S.A.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 31.37% lower within the past month. Nexa Resources S.A. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Nexa Resources S.A.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.87. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.75.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

