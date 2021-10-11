Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Just Reclaimed the 200-Day Moving Average

After reaching an important support level, Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) could be a good stock pick from a technical perspective. NEXA surpassed resistance at the 200-day moving average, suggesting a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

Shares of NEXA have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 22.6%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock, suggesting that NEXA could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at NEXA's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 2 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on NEXA for more gains in the near future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.