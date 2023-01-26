Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) closed the most recent trading day at $7.45, moving +0.68% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.59%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 23.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 9.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nexa Resources S.A. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Nexa Resources S.A. is projected to report earnings of -$0.15 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 1600%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $622.62 million, down 8.16% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nexa Resources S.A.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Nexa Resources S.A. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Nexa Resources S.A.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.04, which means Nexa Resources S.A. is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that NEXA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.17. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Mining - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

