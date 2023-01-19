Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) closed at $7.36, marking a +1.8% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.76% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 33.4% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 7.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.18% in that time.

Nexa Resources S.A. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Nexa Resources S.A. to post earnings of -$0.15 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1600%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $688.89 million, up 1.62% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nexa Resources S.A.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Nexa Resources S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Nexa Resources S.A. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.18. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.44.

Investors should also note that NEXA has a PEG ratio of 2.12 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. NEXA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

