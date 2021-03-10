Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 11, 2021

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.264 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NEXA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -17.76% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEXA was $10.72, representing a -14.79% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.58 and a 317.93% increase over the 52 week low of $2.57.

NEXA is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). NEXA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.22. Zacks Investment Research reports NEXA's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 213.48%, compared to an industry average of 25.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEXA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

