Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) closed at $7.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.54% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.48%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.08% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.62% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Nexa Resources S.A. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Nexa Resources S.A. to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $700.65 million, up 10.43% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.40 per share and revenue of $2.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +133.18% and +36.09%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nexa Resources S.A.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 31.37% lower. Nexa Resources S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Nexa Resources S.A. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.48, so we one might conclude that Nexa Resources S.A. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

