Nexa Resources price target lowered to $5.75 from $6 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Orest Wowkodaw lowered the firm’s price target on Nexa Resources (NEXA) to $5.75 from $6 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares. The company released “mixed” Q3 results and disclosed the ramp-up at Aripuana Zn mine will likely be constrained through 2025, the analyst tells investors. Overall, the firm views the update as negative for the shares.
