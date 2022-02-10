Nexa Resources (NEXA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Nexa Resources SA (Symbol: NEXA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.76, changing hands as high as $8.85 per share. Nexa Resources SA shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEXA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEXA's low point in its 52 week range is $6.5001 per share, with $12.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.85.

