Nexa Resources (NEXA) Price Target Increased by 10.07% to 7.25

The average one-year price target for Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) has been revised to 7.25 / share. This is an increase of 10.07% from the prior estimate of 6.59 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.82% from the latest reported closing price of 7.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nexa Resources. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 27.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEXA is 0.03%, an increase of 68.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.11% to 4,946K shares. The put/call ratio of NEXA is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DGFFX - Destinations Global Fixed Income Opportunities Fund Class I holds 2,600K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

COPX - Global X Copper Miners ETF holds 931K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares, representing an increase of 6.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEXA by 56.12% over the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 730K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 891K shares, representing a decrease of 21.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEXA by 20.57% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 343K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 312K shares, representing an increase of 9.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEXA by 17.90% over the last quarter.

DCFFX - Destinations Core Fixed Income Fund Class I holds 300K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nexa Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nexa is a large-scale, low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. Nexa currently owns and operates five long-life underground mines - three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil - and is developing the Aripuanã Project as its sixth underground mine in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Nexa also currently owns and operates three smelters, two located in Brazil and one in Peru, Cajamarquilla, which is the largest smelter in the Americas. Nexa was among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2019 and also one of the top five metallic zinc producers worldwide in 2019, according to Wood Mackenzie.

