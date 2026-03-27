Nexa Resources (NEXA) Price Target Increased by 13.66% to 11.68

The average one-year price target for Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) has been revised to $11.68 / share. This is an increase of 13.66% from the prior estimate of $10.28 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.78 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.78% from the latest reported closing price of $9.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nexa Resources. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEXA is 0.00%, an increase of 75.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 417.79% to 8,880K shares. The put/call ratio of NEXA is 0.06, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sagil Capital Llp holds 1,317K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 978K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 853K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares , representing an increase of 54.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEXA by 360.12% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 561K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing an increase of 89.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEXA by 1,344.67% over the last quarter.

Walleye Capital holds 523K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

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