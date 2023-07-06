Nexa Resources (NEXA) Price Target Decreased by 12.25% to 6.57

The average one-year price target for Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) has been revised to 6.57 / share. This is an decrease of 12.25% from the prior estimate of 7.49 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 8.66 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.98% from the latest reported closing price of 4.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nexa Resources. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEXA is 0.03%, a decrease of 4.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.95% to 14,606K shares. The put/call ratio of NEXA is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 4,712K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 4,625K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 1,200K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 1,150K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,510K shares, representing a decrease of 31.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEXA by 22.76% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,123K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055K shares, representing an increase of 6.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEXA by 57.54% over the last quarter.

Nexa Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nexa is a large-scale, low-cost integrated zinc producer with over 60 years of experience developing and operating mining and smelting assets in Latin America. Nexa currently owns and operates five long-life underground mines - three located in the Central Andes of Peru and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil - and is developing the Aripuanã Project as its sixth underground mine in Mato Grosso, Brazil. Nexa also currently owns and operates three smelters, two located in Brazil and one in Peru, Cajamarquilla, which is the largest smelter in the Americas. Nexa was among the top five producers of mined zinc globally in 2019 and also one of the top five metallic zinc producers worldwide in 2019, according to Wood Mackenzie.

