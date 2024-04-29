NEXA or WPM: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Mining - Miscellaneous stocks are likely familiar with Nexa Resources S.A. (NEXA) and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Nexa Resources S.A. has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that NEXA likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than WPM has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

NEXA currently has a forward P/E ratio of 20, while WPM has a forward P/E of 43.04. We also note that NEXA has a PEG ratio of 0.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WPM currently has a PEG ratio of 7.32.

Another notable valuation metric for NEXA is its P/B ratio of 0.57. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, WPM has a P/B of 3.50.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to NEXA's Value grade of B and WPM's Value grade of F.

NEXA has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than WPM, so it seems like value investors will conclude that NEXA is the superior option right now.

