NEXA Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Nexa Resources SA (Symbol: NEXA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.85, changing hands as low as $8.37 per share. Nexa Resources SA shares are currently trading off about 11.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEXA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEXA's low point in its 52 week range is $5.08 per share, with $12.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.70.

