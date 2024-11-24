Nex Metals Uncovers New Gold Targets at Yundamindra

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd (AU:NME) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd has identified over 25 new high-priority gold targets at its Yundamindra Project in Western Australia’s Laverton District. Advanced data filtering has revealed significant mineralization potential, with new targets found in structurally complex areas that have yet to be drill tested. The discovery enhances the project’s potential for new gold discoveries, with phase two drilling set to begin shortly.

For further insights into AU:NME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.