Nex Metals Uncovers New Gold Targets at Yundamindra

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd (AU:NME) has released an update.
Nex Metals Explorations Ltd has identified over 25 new high-priority gold targets at its Yundamindra Project in Western Australia’s Laverton District. Advanced data filtering has revealed significant mineralization potential, with new targets found in structurally complex areas that have yet to be drill tested. The discovery enhances the project’s potential for new gold discoveries, with phase two drilling set to begin shortly.
