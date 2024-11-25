Nex Metals Settles Dispute and Appoints New CEO

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd (AU:NME) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd has resolved its long-standing legal dispute with Arika Ltd, allowing both companies to move forward with joint ventures. The appointment of new CEO Maki Petkovski, with over 30 years of international experience, signals a promising direction for the company as it focuses on monetizing the Kookynie Gold Tailings Project. Nex Metals also plans to update shareholders on capital raisings and projects soon.

For further insights into AU:NME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.