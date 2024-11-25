Nex Metals Settles Dispute and Appoints New CEO

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd (AU:NME) has released an update.
Nex Metals Explorations Ltd has resolved its long-standing legal dispute with Arika Ltd, allowing both companies to move forward with joint ventures. The appointment of new CEO Maki Petkovski, with over 30 years of international experience, signals a promising direction for the company as it focuses on monetizing the Kookynie Gold Tailings Project. Nex Metals also plans to update shareholders on capital raisings and projects soon.
