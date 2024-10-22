Nex Metals Sets New Date for 2024 AGM

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd (AU:NME) has released an update.

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd has announced a new date for its 2024 Annual General Meeting, now scheduled for November 25th at the Ambassador Hotel in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting online or by proxy, with all necessary materials available electronically. This move reflects a growing trend towards digital communication in corporate governance.

