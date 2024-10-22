News & Insights

Stocks

Nex Metals Sets New Date for 2024 AGM

October 22, 2024 — 04:53 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd (AU:NME) has released an update.

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd has announced a new date for its 2024 Annual General Meeting, now scheduled for November 25th at the Ambassador Hotel in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting online or by proxy, with all necessary materials available electronically. This move reflects a growing trend towards digital communication in corporate governance.

For further insights into AU:NME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.