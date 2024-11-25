Nex Metals’ Resolutions Passed at 2024 AGM

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd (AU:NME) has released an update.

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd announced that all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed via a poll. Key resolutions included the re-election of a director and the approval of additional share placement facilities. This outcome reflects strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic plans.

