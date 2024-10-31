Nex Metals Explores New Ventures Under New Leadership

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd (AU:NME) has released an update.

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd recently terminated its acquisition of tenements in Kookynie, but is pressing forward with its Kookynie Gold Tailings Project under new CEO Maki Petkovski. The company has also engaged Indian Ocean Capital as a strategic advisor and raised $1.53 million through a share placement to fund its initiatives and enhance stakeholder value.

