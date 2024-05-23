News & Insights

Newtopia Eyes Growth Amidst Revenue Dip

May 23, 2024 — 05:08 pm EDT

Newtopia (TSE:NEWU) has released an update.

Newtopia Inc., a health platform focused on habit change to combat chronic disease, reported a decrease in revenue for Q4 2023 and FY 2023, alongside a modest reduction in gross profit margin. The company highlighted three key growth opportunities: partnerships in health innovation, integration with GLP-1 drugs, and collaborations in health AI and clinical discovery. Despite these opportunities, revenue was affected by changes in a long-term client contract, though the company remains optimistic about its strategies to recover and expand.

