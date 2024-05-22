News & Insights

Newtopia Announces Upcoming Earnings Release

May 22, 2024 — 05:09 pm EDT

Newtopia (TSE:NEWU) has released an update.

Newtopia Inc., a health platform focused on preventing chronic disease, is set to release its financial results for the end of 2023 and the start of 2024 on May 23rd, followed by a conference call to discuss the outcomes. The results will be accessible through a webcast on their website, with replays available for those who miss the live event. Newtopia’s innovative approach to healthcare serves major employers and health plans, and is traded publicly in Canada and the US.

