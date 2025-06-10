NEWTON GOLF Appoints Jeff Clayborne as Chief Financial Officer to Drive Financial Strategy and Growth

NEWTON GOLF appoints Jeff Clayborne as CFO to enhance financial operations and support growth initiatives.

NEWTON GOLF Company, a prominent golf equipment developer, has appointed Jeff Clayborne as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Clayborne, who brings over 30 years of financial leadership experience from various industries, will manage the company's financial operations, including strategy, investor relations, and compliance. Previously serving as CFO of Perfect Moment, he successfully led the company through an IPO and implemented operational improvements. His background includes significant roles at Verb Technology, SONDORS, Universal Music Group, and Disney, where he managed large-scale financial operations. Dr. Greg Campbell, Executive Chairman and CEO, expressed confidence in Clayborne's ability to enhance financial performance and support Newton's growth efforts. Clayborne holds an MBA and is a CPA, and he emphasized his commitment to strengthening Newton Golf's financial foundation during this pivotal time.

Appointment of Jeff Clayborne as Chief Financial Officer brings over 30 years of senior financial leadership experience, which is expected to strengthen Newton Golf's financial operations and strategic initiatives.

Mr. Clayborne's past success in leading companies through IPOs and restructuring financials may enhance Newton Golf's capital markets strategy and overall financial health.

His expertise in direct-to-consumer and consumer brand strategies aligns with Newton Golf's growth ambitions and could facilitate expansion into new markets.

The announcement of a new CFO could indicate instability or a lack of continuity in leadership, raising concerns about financial operations.

The emphasis on "forward-looking statements" may suggest uncertainty regarding the company's future performance and the potential for unmet growth expectations.

The company’s previous identity as Sacks Parente may imply potential brand recognition challenges for Newton Golf as it attempts to establish itself in a competitive market.

Who is the new CFO of Newton Golf?

Jeff Clayborne has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of Newton Golf, effective immediately.

What experience does Jeff Clayborne bring to Newton Golf?

Mr. Clayborne has over 30 years of financial leadership experience in consumer products, technology, and entertainment industries.

What are Jeff Clayborne's primary responsibilities at Newton Golf?

He will oversee financial operations including planning, analysis, investor relations, accounting, and compliance.

What prior roles has Jeff Clayborne held?

He has previously served as CFO at Perfect Moment, Verb Technology Company, SONDORS, and Universal Music Group.

How does Newton Golf innovate its products?

Newton Golf applies principles of physics to design precision-engineered golf equipment that enhances performance and consistency.

$NWTG Insider Trading Activity

$NWTG insiders have traded $NWTG stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NWTG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BRETT WIDNEY HOGE has made 7 purchases buying 90,579 shares for an estimated $160,488 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGOR ALASDAIR CAMPBELL (Executive Chairman & CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 52,500 shares for an estimated $131,350 and 0 sales.

Full Release



CAMARILLO, Calif., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- NEWTON GOLF Company (Nasdaq: NWTG) (“NEWTON GOLF” or the “Company”), a leading developer of performance-driven golf equipment, today announced the appointment of Jeff Clayborne as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Clayborne will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Company’s financial operations, including financial planning and analysis, investor relations, capital markets strategy, accounting, and compliance.





Mr. Clayborne brings more than 30 years of senior financial leadership experience across public and private companies in consumer products, technology, and entertainment. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Perfect Moment (NYSE American: PMNT), a premium performance apparel brand, where he led the company through a successful IPO, restructured the balance sheet, and implemented operational improvements that enhanced margins and cash flow. He previously led the integration of Shopify at SONDORS and implemented NetSuite at Verb Technology, providing platform expertise critical to scaling Newton Golf’s direct-to-consumer and enterprise systems. His background supporting design-led, consumer-facing brands with global reach positions him well to help expand Newton’s DTC footprint, accelerate international growth, and optimize financial performance.





“Jeff is exactly the kind of business-minded, operationally focused CFO we need as we enter this next phase of growth,” said Dr. Greg Campbell, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Newton Golf. “His track record of building disciplined financial organizations and driving strong margin performance is critical as we scale. Just as important, his experience with consumer brands and direct-to-consumer strategy makes him a strong cultural and strategic fit for Newton.”





Prior to his role at Perfect Moment, Mr. Clayborne served as CFO of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB), where he oversaw the company’s successful uplisting to Nasdaq and secured more than $100 million in capital through multiple financing rounds. He has also held senior financial leadership roles at SONDORS, Universal Music Group, and The Walt Disney Company, where he managed large-scale financial operations, led M&A transactions, and spearheaded global business transformations.





“I am honored to join Newton Golf at such an exciting and pivotal time in its journey,” said Mr. Clayborne. “The Company’s commitment to innovation, product excellence, and U.S.-based manufacturing sets it apart in the golf equipment market. I look forward to working with the leadership team to strengthen Newton’s financial foundation and support its growth ambitions.”





Mr. Clayborne holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Southern California and a Bachelor of Science in Accountancy from Northern Illinois University. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).





About NEWTON GOLF







At Newton Golf, we harness the power of physics to revolutionize golf equipment design. Formerly known as Sacks Parente, our rebranding reflects our commitment to innovation inspired by Sir Isaac Newton, the father of physics. By applying Newtonian principles to every aspect of our design process, we create precision-engineered golf equipment—including Newton Motion shafts and Gravity putters—that delivers unmatched stability, control, and performance. Our mission is to empower golfers with scientifically advanced tools that maximize consistency and accuracy, ensuring every swing is backed by the laws of physics.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of Newton Golf Company (the “Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.





In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "continues," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the reverse stock split, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements, the potential for increased institutional investor interest, the Company’s future growth strategy, expansion of its product portfolio, anticipated financial performance, and future business prospects.





These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, general economic, financial, and business conditions; changes in consumer demand and industry trends; the Company’s ability to successfully implement its strategic initiatives; competition in the golf equipment market; supply chain disruptions; regulatory compliance and legal proceedings; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.





The Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.