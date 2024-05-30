News & Insights

NewtekOne Secures CFO M. Scott Price with Extended Agreement

May 30, 2024 — 05:26 pm EDT

NewtekOne, Inc. has extended the employment agreement of its Executive Vice President and CFO, M. Scott Price, for another year starting May 15, 2024, maintaining his current salary and benefits. Additionally, a new agreement ensures Price a severance package of 1.15 times his annual salary if his employment ends within a year of a company takeover. These agreements emphasize the company’s commitment to leadership stability and could be a point of interest for investors monitoring executive movements within NewtekOne.

