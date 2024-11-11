NewtekOne price target raised to $15 from $13 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler raised the firm’s price target on NewtekOne (NEWT) to $15 from $13 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm notes NewtekOne posted 45c in EPS, which compared to the Street at 43c and Piper’s 41c estimate. In addition, the company maintained its EPS guidance of $1.85 to $2.05 for 2024 and introduced 2025 EPS guidance.

