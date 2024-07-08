NewtekOne (NEWT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of NewtekOne Inc (Symbol: NEWT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.80, changing hands as high as $12.84 per share. NewtekOne Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEWT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEWT's low point in its 52 week range is $10.07 per share, with $19.365 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.89.

