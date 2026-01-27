NewtekOne (NEWT) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, NewtekOne (NEWT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share, reflecting a decline of 5.8% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $80.99 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain NewtekOne metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Total noninterest income' will reach $62.12 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $64.07 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net interest income' at $18.87 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.29 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Noninterest income- Servicing income' will likely reach $5.50 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.17 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Noninterest income- Net gains on sales of loans' will reach $16.55 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $28.65 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Noninterest income- Electronic payment processing income' should arrive at $12.27 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $10.64 million.

Analysts expect 'Noninterest income- Other noninterest income' to come in at $10.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $11.74 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Noninterest income- Net gain (loss) on loans under the fair value option' should come in at -$1.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.38 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of NewtekOne have experienced a change of +20.2% in the past month compared to the +0.4% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NEWT is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

