NewtekOne (NEWT) Price Target Increased by 14.85% to 14.79

The average one-year price target for NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) has been revised to 14.79 / share. This is an increase of 14.85% from the prior estimate of 12.88 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.60 to a high of 21.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.98% from the latest reported closing price of 16.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 94 funds or institutions reporting positions in NewtekOne. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 11.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEWT is 0.18%, an increase of 53.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.34% to 8,242K shares. The put/call ratio of NEWT is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 2,320K shares representing 9.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares, representing an increase of 56.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWT by 70.56% over the last quarter.

RYTRX - Royce Total Return Fund Investment Class holds 1,289K shares representing 5.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares, representing an increase of 65.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWT by 129.28% over the last quarter.

KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 684K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 665K shares, representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEWT by 15.50% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 387K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 400K shares, representing a decrease of 3.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEWT by 67.59% over the last quarter.

Royce Micro-cap Trust holds 379K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 52.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWT by 64.00% over the last quarter.

Newtek Business Services Background Information

Newtek Business Services Corp., Your Business Solutions Company®, is an internally managed BDC, which along with its controlled portfolio companies, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business ('SMB') market. Since 1999, Newtek has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk. Newtek's and its portfolio companies' products and services include: Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions. Newtek® and Your Business Solutions Company®, are registered trademarks of Newtek Business Services Corp.

