NewtekOne (NEWT) Price Target Increased by 13.64% to 19.13

The average one-year price target for NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) has been revised to 19.12 / share. This is an increase of 13.64% from the prior estimate of 16.83 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 22.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.39% from the latest reported closing price of 18.32 / share.

NewtekOne Declares $0.18 Dividend

On June 27, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of July 10, 2023 received the payment on July 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

At the current share price of $18.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.29%, the lowest has been 3.74%, and the highest has been 22.07%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.59 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.77 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.67%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 138 funds or institutions reporting positions in NewtekOne. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEWT is 0.11%, a decrease of 37.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 42.67% to 11,533K shares. The put/call ratio of NEWT is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 2,036K shares representing 8.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,320K shares, representing a decrease of 13.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWT by 5.75% over the last quarter.

RYTRX - Royce Total Return Fund Investment Class holds 1,037K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares, representing a decrease of 24.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEWT by 3.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 848K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 555K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 484K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing an increase of 97.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEWT by 3,821.97% over the last quarter.

Newtek Business Services Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Newtek Business Services Corp., Your Business Solutions Company®, is an internally managed BDC, which along with its controlled portfolio companies, provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to the small- and medium-sized business ('SMB') market. Since 1999, Newtek has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to SMB relationships across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses and reduce their risk. Newtek's and its portfolio companies' products and services include: Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting), eCommerce, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions, Web Services, and Payroll and Benefits Solutions. Newtek® and Your Business Solutions Company®, are registered trademarks of Newtek Business Services Corp.

