NewtekOne, Inc. Upsizes Revolving Credit Facility with Deutsche Bank to $170 Million

NewtekOne announced an amended $170 million credit facility with Deutsche Bank to support its Alternative Loan Program loans.

NewtekOne, Inc. announced an amendment to its revolving credit facility with Deutsche Bank AG, increasing the facility to $170 million. This credit facility is used to fund the origination of Alternative Loan Program (ALP) loans before they are securitized. Deutsche Bank has been a key partner since 2019, supporting NewtekOne through several securitizations. Recently, the company completed a $184 million securitization backed by ALP loans. Barry Sloane, the CEO, expressed gratitude for Deutsche Bank's ongoing support as ALP plays a crucial role in the company's financial performance. NewtekOne provides a variety of financial solutions to independent business owners across the U.S. through its bank and non-bank subsidiaries.

Potential Positives

NewtekOne has successfully amended and upsized its revolving credit facility with Deutsche Bank AG to $170 million, enhancing its financial capacity for origination of loans.

The company's strong relationship with Deutsche Bank, which has supported its last ten securitizations, underscores stability and confidence from a major financial partner.

The announcement follows a successful closing of a $184 million securitization backed by $216 million of ALP loans, indicating robust growth in its securitization efforts.

NewtekOne continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing a wide range of financial solutions to independent business owners, reinforcing its role in supporting their growth and success.

Potential Negatives

The reliance on a significant revolving credit facility increase may indicate financial vulnerability or a need for external funding to continue operations.

The announcement of the credit facility amendment may suggest potential liquidity concerns if the company continues to rely heavily on external financing for its loan origination.

The mention of "forward-looking statements" and associated risks may highlight uncertainty in the company’s future financial performance, raising concerns among investors.

FAQ

What is the recent amendment to NewtekOne's credit facility?

NewtekOne amended and upsized its revolving credit facility with Deutsche Bank AG to $170 million for originating ALP loans.

How has Deutsche Bank supported NewtekOne?

Deutsche Bank has been an ALP warehouse lender since 2019, leading NewtekOne's last ten securitizations.

What is NewtekOne's role in the financial industry?

NewtekOne provides a range of business and financial solutions to independent business owners across all 50 states.

What type of loans does NewtekOne originate?

NewtekOne originates Alternative Loan Program (ALP) loans before placing them into securitizations.

What are some services offered by NewtekOne?

NewtekOne offers banking, business lending, electronic payment processing, insurance solutions, and technology services among others.

$NEWT Insider Trading Activity

$NEWT insiders have traded $NEWT stock on the open market 33 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 33 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARRY SLOANE (Chairman & CEO) has made 18 purchases buying 33,000 shares for an estimated $375,899 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICHARD J SALUTE has made 4 purchases buying 6,000 shares for an estimated $68,163 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGORY L ZINK has made 4 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $33,325 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CRAIG JEFFRY BRUNET has made 3 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $23,597 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER MATHISON DOWNS (President - Newtek Bank, N.A.) has made 3 purchases buying 1,750 shares for an estimated $20,762 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FRANK M DEMARIA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $5,610

$NEWT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $NEWT stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BOCA RATON, Fla., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NewtekOne, Inc.



(the "Company") (NASDAQ: NEWT) announced today that its consolidated subsidiary, Newtek ALP Holdings, amended and upsized its revolving credit facility with Deutsche Bank AG ("DB"), which facility is employed to fund the origination of Alternative Loan Program ("ALP") loans before they are placed into securitizations. The amendment provides for, among other things, a facility increase to $170 million. DB has been an ALP warehouse lender to the Company since 2019. As previously reported on April 23, the Company closed a $184 million securitization backed by $216 million of ALP loans, which represented the Company's third asset-backed securitization secured by ALP loans, and the Company's 16th rated securitization.





Barry Sloane, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We appreciate the ongoing support from Deutsche Bank as we continue to grow the ALP business, which is as an important element to the Company's financial performance. Deutsche Bank has proven to be a valuable, steady partner, having led our last ten securitizations."







About NewtekOne, Inc.









NewtekOne







®





, Your Business Solutions Company



®





,



is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, “NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek



®



brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.





NewtekOne's and its subsidiaries' business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.), Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions, Electronic Payment Processing, Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing, Insurance Solutions and Payroll and Benefits Solutions. In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM.com).







Newtek







®





,



NewtekOne







®





,



Newtek Bank







®





, National Association, Your Business Solutions Company



®



, One Solution for All Your Business Needs



®



and Newtek Advantage are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.











Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995 are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our filings with





the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.







SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.









Investor Relations & Public Relations









Contact: Bryce Rowe





Telephone: (212) 273-8292 /



browe@newtekone.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.