NewtekOne, Inc. Scheduled to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on July 28

NewtekOne, Inc. will announce Q2 2025 financial results on July 28, followed by a conference call.

Quiver AI Summary

NewtekOne, Inc. will announce its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 28, 2025, after the market closes, followed by a conference call at 4:30 PM ET featuring CEO Barry Sloane, CFO Frank DeMaria, and CFO of Newtek Bank, M. Scott Price. Sloane expressed optimism about the upcoming results, anticipating they will demonstrate positive progress in line with the company's business plan. This announcement comes ahead of their participation in the KBW Community Bank Investor Conference on July 29 and 30 in New York City. Investors wishing to engage with the company are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call and can access a replay and presentation on NewtekOne's website afterward. NewtekOne is a financial holding company that offers a variety of business solutions to independent owners throughout the United States.

Potential Positives

The company will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 28, 2025, which may showcase continued progress in its business plan.

A conference call with key executives will provide an opportunity for investors to gain insights directly from leadership regarding the company's performance.

Participation in the KBW Community Bank Investor Conference post-results presents an opportunity for enhanced visibility and engagement with institutional investors.

Available earnings presentation and a replay of the conference call on the company website ensures transparency and access to financial information for investors.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any specific financial data or expectations for the second quarter results, which may lead to uncertainty among investors.

The reliance on forward-looking statements highlights the risk of potential discrepancies between expected and actual performance, potentially shaking investor confidence.

While the company mentions "continued progress," the lack of concrete details could raise questions about the actual state of the business and future growth prospects.

FAQ

When will NewtekOne report its second quarter 2025 financial results?

NewtekOne will report its second quarter 2025 financial results on July 28, 2025, after the market closes.

Who will lead the conference call on July 28, 2025?

The conference call will be led by Barry Sloane, Frank DeMaria, and M. Scott Price.

How can I listen to the NewtekOne conference call?

Investors can pre-register online to receive the dial-in number or listen to the webcast of the conference call.

What will be discussed during the conference call?

The call will discuss NewtekOne's second quarter financial results and the company's business progress.

Where can I find the earnings presentation after the call?

The earnings presentation will be available in the 'Event & Presentations' section of NewtekOne's Investor Relations website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NEWT Insider Trading Activity

$NEWT insiders have traded $NEWT stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 32 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARRY SLOANE (Chairman & CEO) has made 18 purchases buying 33,000 shares for an estimated $375,899 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICHARD J SALUTE has made 4 purchases buying 6,000 shares for an estimated $68,163 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGORY L ZINK has made 4 purchases buying 3,000 shares for an estimated $33,325 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CRAIG JEFFRY BRUNET has made 3 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $23,597 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER MATHISON DOWNS (President - Newtek Bank, N.A.) has made 2 purchases buying 1,250 shares for an estimated $15,227 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FRANK M DEMARIA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $5,610

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NEWT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $NEWT stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



BOCA RATON, Fla., June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NewtekOne, Inc.



(the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEWT) will report its second quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Monday, July 28, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results will be hosted by Barry Sloane, Chief Executive Officer, Frank DeMaria, Chief Financial Officer of NewtekOne, and M. Scott Price, Chief Financial Officer of Newtek Bank, N.A., at 4:30 pm ET on Monday, July 28, 2025.





Barry Sloane, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We look forward to reporting second quarter financial results on July 28, which we expect will show continued progress of our business plan. In addition, we are pleased that we will be able to report second quarter results ahead of our planned participation in KBW’s Community Bank Investor Conference scheduled for July 29th and July 30th in New York City, where we look forward to discussing our business and results in person with institutional investors. Investors interested in meeting with us at the event should email KBW at



kbwevents@kbw.com



.”





Please note, to receive a dial-in number for the conference call or to listen to the webcast, interested participants are encouraged to pre-register online at



NewtekOne Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results



beginning today and up until 15 minutes prior to the start of the July 28, 2025 conference call in order to reserve a listening position on the call. Concurrent with the release of 2Q25 financial results, a corresponding earnings presentation will be posted in the ‘Event & Presentations’ section of the Investor Relations portion of NewtekOne’s website at



NewtekOne Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results



. A replay of the call with the corresponding presentation will be available on NewtekOne’s website shortly after the live presentation and will be available for a period of one year.







About NewtekOne, Inc.









NewtekOne







®





, Your Business Solutions Company



®



, is a financial holding company, which, along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, “NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.





NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include:



banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.),





Business Lending,





SBA Lending Solutions,





Electronic Payment Processing,





Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing,





Insurance Solutions



and



Payroll and Benefits Solutions



. In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the



Technology Solutions



(Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM.com)







Newtek







®





,



NewtekOne







®





,



Newtek Bank







®







,





National Association



, Your Business Solutions Company®, One Solution for All Your Business Needs® and Newtek Advantage® are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.







Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995 are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our filings with





the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.







SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.









Investor Relations & Public Relations









Contact: Bryce Rowe





Telephone: (212) 273-8292 /



browe@newtekone.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.