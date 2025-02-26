NewtekOne, Inc. Reports Strong Q4 2024 Financial Results Highlighting 55.6% Increase in Net Income Per Share and 50% Growth in Total Assets

NewtekOne, Inc. reports strong financial growth for Q4 and 2024, raising 2025 EPS forecast and integrating with QuickBooks.

NewtekOne, Inc. has reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, showing significant growth. For the quarter ending December 31, 2024, net income reached $18.3 million, marking a 55.6% increase in earnings per share (EPS) to $0.70, compared to the previous quarter and an increase of 62.8% year-over-year. Net interest income was $11.3 million, up 36.1% from the previous year. Total assets grew to $2.1 billion, a 50% increase year-over-year, and loans held for investment rose by 23%. For the full year, net income totaled $50.9 million, with an EPS of $1.97, reflecting overall growth despite a challenging economic environment. The company has raised its 2025 EPS forecast, and new integrations, like with Intuit QuickBooks, enhance its offerings to independent business owners. Chief Executive Barry Sloane highlighted the company’s continuous growth and efficient management, positioning itself well in the financial services market.

Potential Positives

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased to $18.3 million, a 55.6% increase in earnings per share compared to the previous quarter and a 62.8% increase year-over-year.

Total assets grew significantly by 50% to $2.1 billion year-over-year, indicating robust growth and financial strength.

Net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, rose by 51.5% compared to 2023, reflecting improved earnings capacity.

The company raised its 2025 annual EPS forecast from $2.00–$2.25 to $2.10–$2.50, signaling positive future expectations and growth potential.

Potential Negatives

Net interest margin decreased from 3.08% in Q3 2024 to 2.80% in Q4 2024, indicating a reduction in profitability on interest-earning assets.

Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE) for the full year 2024 was 24.1%, a decrease of 13.9% compared to 28.0% for the previous year, suggesting reduced efficiency in generating returns for shareholders.

Provision for credit losses increased significantly, suggesting growing concerns about loan quality; for Q4 2024, the provision was $9.5 million compared to $4.4 million in Q4 2023.

FAQ

What were NewtekOne's earnings for Q4 2024?

NewtekOne reported a net income of $18.3 million and an EPS of $0.70 for Q4 2024.

How did NewtekOne's total assets change in 2024?

Total assets increased by 50% from $1.4 billion at December 31, 2023, to $2.1 billion in 2024.

What is NewtekOne's EPS forecast for 2025?

The 2025 EPS forecast range has been raised to $2.10 to $2.50 per share.

What were the loan closing figures for NewtekOne's ALP in Q4 2024?

ALP loan closings reached $91.4 million in Q4 2024, a 199% increase year-over-year.

How did NewtekOne's net interest income perform in 2024?

Net interest income for 2024 was $40.3 million, a significant increase of 51.5% compared to 2023.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NewtekOne, Inc.



(Nasdaq: NEWT) reports its financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.









NewtekOne Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024











Net income was $18.3 million and earnings per share ("EPS") was $0.70 per basic and $0.69 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024; a 55.6% increase, on a per share basis, compared to $11.9 million and $0.45 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and a 62.8% increase, on a per share basis, compared to $10.8 million and $0.43 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



Net income was $18.3 million and earnings per share (“EPS”) was $0.70 per basic and $0.69 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024; a 55.6% increase, on a per share basis, compared to $11.9 million and $0.45 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and a 62.8% increase, on a per share basis, compared to $10.8 million and $0.43 per basic and diluted common share for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



Net interest income was $11.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024; an increase of 2.7% over $11.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and an increase of 36.1% over $8.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



Net interest income was $11.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024; an increase of 2.7% over $11.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and an increase of 36.1% over $8.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



Total assets were $2.1 billion at December 31 2024; an increase of 50.0% from $1.4 billion at December 31, 2023.



Total assets were $2.1 billion at December 31 2024; an increase of 50.0% from $1.4 billion at December 31, 2023.



Loans held for investment were $991.4 million at December 31, 2024; an increase of 23.0% over $806.1 million at December 31, 2023.



Loans held for investment were $991.4 million at December 31, 2024; an increase of 23.0% over $806.1 million at December 31, 2023.



Total borrowings were $708.0 million at December 31, 2024; an increase of 9.9% from $644.1 million at December 31, 2023.



Total borrowings were $708.0 million at December 31, 2024; an increase of 9.9% from $644.1 million at December 31, 2023.



Net interest margin



2



Net interest margin was 2.80% for the three months ended December 31, 2024; a decrease of 9.1% compared to 3.08% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and an increase of 1.4% over 2.76% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



Net interest margin was 2.80% for the three months ended December 31, 2024; a decrease of 9.1% compared to 3.08% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and an increase of 1.4% over 2.76% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



Return on Tangible Common Equity (“ROTCE”)



1



Return on Tangible Common Equity ("ROTCE") of 31.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2024; an increase of 49.3% over 21.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and an increase of 20.5% over 26.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



Return on Tangible Common Equity (“ROTCE”) of 31.8% for the three months ended December 31, 2024; an increase of 49.3% over 21.3% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and an increase of 20.5% over 26.4% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



Return on Average Assets (“ROAA”)



1,2



Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 4.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2024; an increase of 41.4% over 2.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and an increase of 28.1% over 3.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



Return on Average Assets (“ROAA”) of 4.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2024; an increase of 41.4% over 2.9% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and an increase of 28.1% over 3.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



Efficiency ratio



2



Efficiency ratio of 55.9% for the three months ended December 31, 2024; an improvement of 9.5% compared to 61.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and an improvement of 16.1% compared to 66.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



Efficiency ratio of 55.9% for the three months ended December 31, 2024; an improvement of 9.5% compared to 61.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2024, and an improvement of 16.1% compared to 66.6% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



Total risk-based capital ratio



2



Total risk-based capital ratio was 19.7% at December 31, 2024; an increase of 3.1% over 19.1% at December 31, 2023.



Total risk-based capital ratio was 19.7% at December 31, 2024; an increase of 3.1% over 19.1% at December 31, 2023.



Tier-1 leverage ratio



2



Tier-1 leverage ratio was 13.3% at December 31, 2024; a decrease of 2.2% compared to 13.6% at December 31, 2023.



Tier-1 leverage ratio was 13.3% at December 31, 2024; a decrease of 2.2% compared to 13.6% at December 31, 2023.



Alternative Loan Program ("ALP") loan closings were $91.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024; an increase of 199.0% over $30.5 million ALP loan closings for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



Alternative Loan Program ("ALP") loan closings were $91.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024; an increase of 199.0% over $30.5 million ALP loan closings for the three months ended December 31, 2023.



The Newtek Payments segment, which includes Newtek Merchant Solutions ("NMS") and Mobil Money, had pretax income of $3.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024; a 2.9% increase over the three months ended December 31, 2023.















Post Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights











The Company raises its 2025 annual EPS forecast range to $2.10 to $2.50 per basic and diluted common share, from its previous full year 2025 EPS forecast range of $2.00 to $2.25 per basic and diluted common share.



The Company raises its 2025 annual EPS forecast range to $2.10 to $2.50 per basic and diluted common share, from its previous full year 2025 EPS forecast range of $2.00 to $2.25 per basic and diluted common share.



On January 2, 2025, the Company closed on the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary Newtek Technology Solutions, Inc. ("NTS") to Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (Nasdaq: IPM).



On January 2, 2025, the Company closed on the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary Newtek Technology Solutions, Inc. ("NTS") to Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (Nasdaq: IPM).



On January 13, 2025, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share on its outstanding common shares.



On January 13, 2025, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share on its outstanding common shares.



On February 18, 2025, the Company announced that the Newtek Advantage



®



now integrates with Intuit QuickBooks



®



, providing independent business owners with a real-time snapshot into their finances directly through the Newtek Advantage connecting real-time accounting data with real-time banking data.











NewtekOne Financial Highlights for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024











Net income was $50.9 million and EPS was $1.97 per basic and $1.96 per diluted common share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $47.3 million and $1.89 per basic and $1.88 per diluted common share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Excluding the positive impact of an income tax benefit of $14.2 million, or $0.59 per basic and $0.58 per diluted share in 2023, EPS for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, would have been $1.30 per basic and diluted share.



1





Net income was $50.9 million and EPS was $1.97 per basic and $1.96 per diluted common share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $47.3 million and $1.89 per basic and $1.88 per diluted common share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Excluding the positive impact of an income tax benefit of $14.2 million, or $0.59 per basic and $0.58 per diluted share in 2023, EPS for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, would have been $1.30 per basic and diluted share.



Net interest income was $40.3 million for the twelve months ended December 30, 2024; an increase of 51.5% over $26.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



Net interest income was $40.3 million for the twelve months ended December 30, 2024; an increase of 51.5% over $26.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



Net interest margin



2



Net interest margin was 2.87% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; an increase of 21.1% over 2.37% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



Net interest margin was 2.87% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; an increase of 21.1% over 2.37% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



ROTCE



1



ROTCE of 24.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; a decrease of 13.9% compared to 28.0% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. ROTCE for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was positively impacted by the income tax benefit in the first quarter of 2023.



ROTCE of 24.1% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; a decrease of 13.9% compared to 28.0% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. ROTCE for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was positively impacted by the income tax benefit in the first quarter of 2023.



ROAA



1,2



ROAA of 3.2% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; a decrease of 11.1% compared to 3.6% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. ROAA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was positively impacted by the income tax benefit in the first quarter of 2023.



ROAA of 3.2% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; a decrease of 11.1% compared to 3.6% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. ROAA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was positively impacted by the income tax benefit in the first quarter of 2023.



Efficiency ratio



2



Efficiency ratio of 63.2% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; an improvement of 12.1% compared to 71.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



Efficiency ratio of 63.2% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; an improvement of 12.1% compared to 71.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



ALP loan closings were $269.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; an increase of 224.9% over $83.0 million of ALP loan closings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



ALP loan closings were $269.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; an increase of 224.9% over $83.0 million of ALP loan closings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



The Newtek Payments segment, which includes NMS and Mobil Money, had pretax income of $16.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; a 33.1% increase over the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



The Newtek Payments segment, which includes NMS and Mobil Money, had pretax income of $16.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; a 33.1% increase over the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



On September 16, 2024, the Company completed a registered public offering of $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 8.625% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2029 (Nasdaq: NEWTH), which were rated BBB+ by Egan-Jones Ratings Company with a positive outlook.



On September 16, 2024, the Company completed a registered public offering of $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 8.625% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2029 (Nasdaq: NEWTH), which were rated BBB+ by Egan-Jones Ratings Company with a positive outlook.



On July 23, 2024, NewtekOne's joint venture, Newtek-TSO II Conventional Credit Partners, LP, closed a $154.3 million alternative business loan backed securitization rated by Morningstar DBRS.











Newtek Bank, N.A. Financial Highlights











Total deposits



3



Total deposits were $1.04 billion at December 31, 2024; an increase of 39.5% over $745.7 million at September 30, 2024 and an increase of 100.3% over $519.1 million in deposits at December 31, 2023.



Total deposits were $1.04 billion at December 31, 2024; an increase of 39.5% over $745.7 million at September 30, 2024 and an increase of 100.3% over $519.1 million in deposits at December 31, 2023.



Insured deposits represented approximately 80.3% of total deposits at December 31, 2024.



Insured deposits represented approximately 80.3% of total deposits at December 31, 2024.



Net interest margin was 4.84% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; an increase of 33.3% over 3.63% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



Net interest margin was 4.84% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; an increase of 33.3% over 3.63% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



ROTCE



1



ROTCE of 48.8% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; an increase of 36.3% compared to 35.8% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



ROTCE of 48.8% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; an increase of 36.3% compared to 35.8% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



ROAA



1



ROAA of 6.3% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; an increase of 10.5% compared to 5.7% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



ROAA of 6.3% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; an increase of 10.5% compared to 5.7% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



Efficiency ratio



1



Efficiency ratio of 43.6% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; an improvement of 12.6% from 49.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



Efficiency ratio of 43.6% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; an improvement of 12.6% from 49.9% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



Total risk-based capital ratio was 15.4% at December 31, 2024; a decrease of 32.5% from 22.8% at December 31, 2023.



Total risk-based capital ratio was 15.4% at December 31, 2024; a decrease of 32.5% from 22.8% at December 31, 2023.



Tier-1 leverage ratio was 11.9% at December 31, 2024; a decrease of 28.3% from 16.6% at December 31, 2023.











Lending Highlights for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024











SBA 7(a) loan closings of $954.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; an increase of 15.2% over $828.1 million of SBA 7(a) loan closings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, surpassing the 2024 forecast of $935 million in total SBA 7(a) loan closings.



SBA 7(a) loan closings of $954.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; an increase of 15.2% over $828.1 million of SBA 7(a) loan closings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, surpassing the 2024 forecast of $935 million in total SBA 7(a) loan closings.



The Company forecasts $1.0 billion in total SBA 7(a) loan closings for 2025, which would represent a 6.0% increase over 2024.



The Company forecasts $1.0 billion in total SBA 7(a) loan closings for 2025, which would represent a 6.0% increase over 2024.



SBA 504 loan closings of $129.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; a decrease of 9.2% from $142.9 million SBA 504 loans closed for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



SBA 504 loan closings of $129.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; a decrease of 9.2% from $142.9 million SBA 504 loans closed for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.



Newtek Bank and the Company’s non-bank lending subsidiaries closed $1.5 billion of loans across all loan products for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024; a 33.1% increase over $1.1 billion of loans closed for the same period in 2023.







Barry Sloane, CEO, President and Chairman said, “Having completed two full years since our January 6, 2023 acquisition of Newtek Bank (formerly known as the National Bank of New York City) and transitioning from a Business Development Company to a financial holding company owning a nationally chartered bank, we could not be more pleased with our ability to achieve our key metrics and milestones. We are a technology-based organization that is innovative and blanketed in a bank holding company wrapper. Since the acquisition, we have faced and successfully overcome many hurdles, including: demonstrating that we can raise deposits; transitioning loan originations and growth into Newtek Bank; and successfully operating as a financial holding company. For example, deposits on December 31, 2022, when we acquired Newtek Bank, were $142 million, and we have grown Newtek Bank's deposits



3



by more than 600% to $1.04 billion on December 31, 2024, representing phenomenal growth in just two years. Additionally, Newtek Bank's loan portfolio grew by more than 360% from $167 million on December 31, 2022, to $774 million on December 31, 2024. During this two-year period, our business plan and model remained centered on our strategy of deposit growth, loan growth, and the development of the Newtek Advantage



®



. As an example of this development, we announced last week that the Newtek Advantage now integrates with Intuit QuickBooks



®



, providing independent business owners with a real-time snapshot into their finances. Specifically, this integration allows business owners using the Newtek Advantage and QuickBooks to access and display essential financial data from QuickBooks, including revenue, gross profits, net profits, account balances, invoices (with aging), and bills. This financial data is viewable in real time, with filtering options by day, month, or year, enabling customers to stay informed and make timely decisions with confidence. This feature complements the existing components of the Newtek Advantage, which includes real-time credit card payment tracking for batches and settlements, access to Newtek Bank, Newtek payroll services, free unlimited document storage, and free website analytics. Together, these tools provide a comprehensive 360-degree financial solution that gives independent business owners unparalleled control and visibility into their operations. Furthermore, our management team has done an excellent job of growing Newtek Bank’s assets, liabilities, and profits while maintaining what we believe are appropriate levels of capital and loan loss reserves, and achieving strong profitability. We believe that as we strive to continue to achieve our performance metrics and demonstrate our ability to earn outsized returns on equity and assets, market opportunities will continue to come our way. For the full year 2024, NewtekOne's ROTCE, and ROAA were 24.1% and 3.2%, respectively, which we believe are leading metrics in the bank and bank holding company space. Achieving these results while simultaneously being able to manage a portfolio of loans with a higher risk and reward profile, is something that we, as an organization, are familiar with, as this has been our business model for over two decades.”





Mr. Sloane added, “During our conference call tomorrow morning, we will focus on metrics such as pre-provision net revenue, as well as our percentage of non-interest income as a percentage of total income, which we believe can demonstrate how we are one of the top performers in the market regarding these metrics. We will also provide a more in-depth explanation regarding the loss default curves, both at the holding company and in Newtek Bank, which we believe are unique to our SBA 7(a) portfolio. This data will illustrate that we have an appropriate amount of loss reserves in our provisions, and that our returns can be less sensitive to credit deterioration compared to the banks and bank holding companies in our space. Slide 12 in ourearnings conference callpresentation will demonstrate the net increase in non accruals before charge offs peaked in the second quarter of 2024 and the subsequent decline of almost 50% in the fourth quarter of 2024. It is also important to highlight that we made progress in the fourth quarter of 2024 to diversify our Newtek Bank loan portfolio with lower margin, less risky, conforming, commercial, and industrial business loans as well as current vintage multi-tenanted commercial real estate loans. We believe we can continue to diversify the loan portfolio at Newtek Bank and can do this going forward without sacrificing our ability to generate what we view as industry leading ROTCE and ROAA. We will also discuss how we intend to grow Newtek Bank's conforming CRE and C&I loans, and SBA 504 loans at a faster rate than our SBA 7(a) loans in 2025. NewtekOne's full year 2025 EPS forecast incorporates an expectation of generating $500 million of new originations in the ALP loan portfolio, another important and growing segment of our business model. We anticipate our third ALP securitization will occur during the first half of 2025.”





Mr. Sloane further commented, “We believe that an investor in NewtekOne should look beyond the typical bank and bank holding company narrow focus on credit, provisions for credit losses, charge offs, and deposit rates of interest. Indeed, for over two decades, we have chosen not to avoid credit risk, but rather to seek to effectively manage a portfolio of loans and the risk associated with them and earn outsized returns. We believe we have demonstrated over the two years of owning Newtek Bank that our higher levels of provisions and charge offs are in our business plan and are included in our 2025 expectations, and further, should be measured against the high rewards we believe we can achieve as a result of having developed an expertise in the area of providing financing to independent business owners. After two full years of operations and financial results, including metrics such as our credit loss reserves, charge offs, well-capitalized balance sheet, and returns on equity and assets, we continue to believe in our ability to generate profits. We believe that our business model, with higher margins and lower operating expenses, has the ability to generate an attractive risk and reward scenario for all of our stakeholders with the capability to continue to grow our earnings on a go-forward basis."





Mr. Sloane concluded, “During our conference call tomorrow, we look forward to further elaborating on our unique and attractive business model, which we believe can address the bank holding company and bank industry issues of high-quality asset originations with razor-thin margins, as well as expensive infrastructure to acquire customers, using traditional bankers, branches, brokers, and business development officers. Newtek Bank is a true technology-enabled bank. During our two-decade history of using our patented NewTracker



®



system and alliance partner model, through which we receive an average of 600 to 900 unique business referrals daily, we have been able to operate below industry-level efficiency ratios of 43.6% for Newtek Bank, and 63.2% for NewtekOne in 2024. Moreover, the industry’s business model is predicated on raising deposits at 2% to 3% below the risk-free treasury rate without offering depositors anything special for the inexpensive liabilities, or non-interest-bearing accounts, especially given today's market where deposits can be moved with the click of a mouse or the finger movement on a smartphone. We believe our business model can overcome obstacles in a compliant and frictionless manner that is highly attractive to our independent business owner client base due to, among other things, the Newtek Advantage. The Newtek Advantage can give independent business owner clientele true value by offering things like free document storage, free updated web tracking, analytics, payment processing in the business portal, data in the business portal, ability to make payroll in the business portal, integration with QuickBooks, and other benefits which can enable us to acquire and grow our business deposit clientele, particularly with the integration of payment processing and payroll with our Bank's checking accounts. We are pleased we were able to grow our business accounts significantly in 2024 and anticipate further growth in 2025 due to, among other things, the capabilities of the Newtek Advantage. We are raising our full year 2025 EPS forecast range to $2.10 to $2.50 per basic and diluted common share, from our previous full year 2025 EPS forecast range of $2.00 to $2.25 per basic and diluted common share, which we believe represents attractive, measurable growth over our full year 2024 EPS of $1.97 per basic and $1.96 per diluted common share for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. In addition, our objective is to maintain the current dividend payout. Our current dividend yield has been tracking between 5% and 6%, which we believe represents an attractive opportunity for a company that is growing its earnings and has a unique and, in many metrics, industry-leading performance model.”









Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Conference Call and Webcast









A conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial and operating results will be hosted by Barry Sloane, Chief Executive Officer, President and Chairman and M. Scott Price, Chief Financial Officer, tomorrow, Thursday, February 27, 2025, 8:30 a.m. ET.





Please note, to attend the conference call or webcast, participants should register online at



NewtekOne, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call



. To receive a dial-in number, participants are requested to register at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call. The corresponding presentation will be available in the ‘Events & Presentations’ section of the Investor Relations portion of NewtekOne's website at



NewtekOne, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call



. A replay of the call with the corresponding presentation will be available on NewtekOne's website shortly following the live presentation and will be available for a period of one year.









Note Regarding Dividend Payments









Amount and timing of dividends, if any, remain subject to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.









About NewtekOne, Inc.











NewtekOne







®





, Your Business Solutions Company



®



, is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, “NewtekOne”), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek® brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.





NewtekOne’s and its subsidiaries’ business and financial solutions include:



banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.),





Business Lending,





SBA Lending Solutions,





Electronic Payment Processing,





Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing,





Insurance Solutions



and



Payroll and Benefits Solutions



. In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the



Technology Solutions



(Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM.com)







Newtek







®





,



NewtekOne







®





,



Newtek Bank







®







, National Association



, Your Business Solutions Company®, One Solution for All Your Business Needs® and Newtek Advantage® are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.









Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements











Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995. Information regarding the Company’s assets under supervision, capital ratios, risk-weighted assets, supplementary leverage ratio and balance sheet data consists of preliminary estimates and are subject to change with our filings with regulatory agencies and the filing of the





Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024





. These statements and other forward-looking statements herein are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. In addition, earnings per share guidance reflects risks, uncertainties and assumptions with respect to facts and circumstances that are beyond our control, in particular concerning interest rates, monetary policy and prevailing economic conditions during the relevant periods, any of which may differ significantly from our assumptions about the applicable period, causing our actual operating results, including our earnings per share, to differ materially from the stated guidance. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our filings with





the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.







SOURCE: NewtekOne, Inc.









Investor Relations & Public Relations









Contact: Jayne Cavuoto





Telephone: (212) 273-8179 /





jcavuoto@newtekone.com



























NEWTEKONE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION









(In Thousands, except for Per Share Data)













































December 31, 2024













December 31, 2023













ASSETS













(unaudited)



















Cash and due from banks









$





6,941













$





15,398













Restricted cash













28,226

















30,919













Interest bearing deposits in banks













346,207

















137,689













Total cash and cash equivalents













381,374

















184,006













Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value













23,916

















32,171













Loans held for sale, at fair value













372,286

















118,867













Loans held for sale, at LCM













58,803

















56,607













Loans held for investment, at fair value













369,746

















469,801













Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, net of deferred fees and costs













621,651

















336,305













Allowance for credit losses













(30,233





)













(12,574





)









Loans held for investment, at amortized cost, net













591,418

















323,731













Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock













3,585

















3,635













Settlement receivable













52,465

















62,230













Joint ventures and non-control investments, at fair value (cost of $44,039 and $38,660), respectively













57,678

















41,587













Goodwill and intangibles













14,752

















30,120













Right of use assets













5,688

















5,701













Deferred tax asset, net













—

















5,230













Servicing assets













46,257

















39,725













Other assets













60,636

















56,102













Assets held for sale













21,308

















—













Total assets









$





2,059,912













$





1,429,513







































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



























Liabilities:

























Deposits:

























Noninterest-bearing









$





11,142













$





10,053













Interest-bearing













961,910

















453,452













Total deposits













973,052

















463,505













Borrowings













708,041

















644,122













Dividends payable













5,233

















4,792













Lease liabilities













6,498

















6,952













Deferred tax liabilities, net













2,244

















—













Due to participants













21,532

















23,796













Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities













40,806

















37,300













Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale













6,224

















—













Total liabilities













1,763,630

















1,180,467





































Shareholders' Equity:

























Preferred stock (par value $0.02 per share; authorized 20 shares, 20 shares issued and outstanding)













19,738

















19,738













Common stock (par value $0.02 per share; authorized 199,980 shares, 26,291 and 24,680 issued and outstanding, respectively)













526

















492













Additional paid-in capital













218,266

















200,913













Retained earnings













57,773

















28,051













Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes













(21





)













(148





)









Total shareholders' equity













296,282

















249,046













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity









$





2,059,912













$





1,429,513



































NEWTEKONE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME













(In Thousands, except for Per Share Data)





























Three Months Ended December 31,













Year Ended December 31,

























2024





















2023





















2022





















2024





















2023





















2022

























Financial





Holding





Company













Financial





Holding





Company













Investment





Company













Financial





Holding





Company













Financial





Holding





Company













Investment





Company



















(unaudited)









(unaudited)









(unaudited)









(unaudited)



























Interest income



























































Debt securities available-for-sale









$





314













$





435













$





—













$





1,482













$





1,518













$





—













Loans and fees on loans













30,546

















23,660

















11,781

















110,892

















84,001

















35,696













Interest from affiliates













—

















—

















834

















—

















—

















2,921













Other interest earning assets













2,867

















2,274

















—

















9,044

















8,854

















—













Total interest income













33,727

















26,369

















12,615

















121,418

















94,373

















38,617















Interest expense



























































Deposits













8,935

















5,111

















—

















28,690

















15,849

















—













Notes and securitizations













12,027

















11,411

















7,348

















45,454

















40,217

















21,780













Bank and FHLB borrowings













1,473

















1,546

















1,303

















6,969

















11,673

















3,998













Notes payable related party













—

















—

















262

















—

















—

















547













Total interest expense













22,435

















18,068

















8,913

















81,113

















67,739

















26,325













Net interest income













11,292

















8,301

















3,702

















40,305

















26,634

















12,292













Provision for credit losses













9,474

















4,365

















—

















26,216

















11,704

















—













Net interest income after provision for credit losses













1,818

















3,936

















3,702

















14,089

















14,930

















12,292















Noninterest income



























































Dividend income













391

















360

















4,606

















1,519

















1,757

















24,657













Net gain (loss) on loan servicing assets













(7,282





)













(1,983





)













(6,131





)













(12,665





)













8,970

















2,259













Servicing income













5,165

















4,985

















3,767

















20,087

















18,289

















13,698













Net gains on sales of loans













28,652

















17,252

















6,948

















97,183

















38,215

















44,547













Net gain (loss) on loans under the fair value option













9,381

















5,420

















(14,089





)













5,200

















18,008

















(26,504





)









Technology and IT support income













5,388

















6,460

















—

















19,643

















24,916

















—













Electronic payment processing income













10,640

















10,659

















—

















46,049

















42,855

















—













Other noninterest income













11,739

















5,954

















24,840

















40,296

















23,762

















34,221













Total noninterest income













64,074

















49,107

















19,941

















217,312

















176,772

















92,878















Noninterest expense



























































Salaries and employee benefits expense













17,486

















14,535

















5,806

















77,931

















65,708

















20,186













Technology services expense













3,637

















4,265

















—

















12,261

















14,272

















—













Electronic payment processing expense













4,901

















4,168

















—

















19,878

















18,327

















—













Professional services expense













4,576

















3,311

















2,812

















15,813

















13,077

















7,134













Other loan origination and maintenance expense













4,379

















2,503

















8,846

















13,770

















9,433

















30,746













Depreciation and amortization













214

















613

















58

















1,784

















2,884

















239













Loss on extinguishment of debt













—

















271

















—

















—

















271

















417













Other general and administrative costs













6,946

















8,543

















2,054

















21,272

















22,357

















7,673













Total noninterest expense













42,139

















38,209

















19,576

















162,709

















146,329

















66,395















Net income before taxes















23,753

















14,834

















4,067

















68,692

















45,373

















38,775













Income tax expense (benefit)













5,429

















3,985

















6,289

















17,839

















(1,956





)













6,464















Net income















18,324

















10,849

















(2,222





)













50,853

















47,329

















32,311













Dividends to preferred shareholders













(400





)













(405





)













—

















(1,600





)













(1,454





)













—













Net income available to common shareholders









$





17,924













$





10,444













$





(2,222





)









$





49,253













$





45,875













$





32,311







































































Earnings per share:



























































Basic









$





0.70













$





0.43













$





(0.09





)









$





1.97













$





1.89













$





1.34













Diluted









$





0.69













$





0.43













$





(0.09





)









$





1.96













$





1.88













$





1.34





























































































































Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)









The information provided below presents a reconciliation of each of our non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Ratios for three month periods ended have been annualized based on calendar days.







Reconciliation of Newtek Bank and NewtekOne Inc. Non-GAAP Measures:













Newtek Bank, NA













As of and for the









year ended December 31,













(in thousands)













2024













2023













Return on Average Tangible Common Equity



























Net Income (GAAP)









$51,994









$28,125









Tax-adjusted amortization of intangibles









130









142









Numerator: Adjusted net income









52,124









28,267









Average Total Shareholders' Equity



1











107,896









81,049









Deduct: Average Goodwill and Intangibles



1











1,031









2,099









Denominator: Tangible Average Common Equity



1











$106,865









$78,950











Return on Average Tangible Common Equity







1













48.8%









35.8%



































Return on Average Assets



























Numerator: Net Income (GAAP)









$51,994









$28,125









Denominator: Average Assets



1











827,220









490,606











Return on Average Assets







1













6.3%









5.7%



































Efficiency Ratio



























Numerator: Non-Interest Expense (GAAP)









$70,803









$51,378









Net Interest Income (GAAP)









39,721









17,461









Non-Interest Income (GAAP)









122,904









85,579









Denominator: Total Income









$162,625









$103,040











Efficiency Ratio







1













43.6%









49.9%



































Net Interest Margin



























Net interest income (GAAP)









39,721









17,461









Average interest-earning assets









820,337









481,722











Net Interest Margin







1













4.84%









3.63%















































NewtekOne, Inc.













As of and for the









three months ended









As of and for the









year ended December 31,













(dollars and number of shares in thousands)













December 31,





2024













September 30,





2024













December 31,





2023













2024













2023













Return on Average Tangible Common Equity



















































Numerator: Net Income (GAAP)









$18,324









$11,934









$10,849









$50,853









$47,329









Tax-adjusted amortization of intangibles









55









141









141









491









1,057









Numerator: Adjusted net income









18,379









12,075









10,990









51,344









48,386









Average Total Shareholders' Equity



1











279,853









274,888









218,387









262,805









224,052









Deduct: Preferred Stock (GAAP)









19,738









19,738









19,738









19,738









19,738









Average Common Shareholders' Equity



1











260,115









255,150









198,649









243,067









204,314









Deduct: Average Goodwill and Intangibles



1











29,939









29,729









31,250









29,902









31,706









Denominator: Average Tangible Common Equity



1











$230,176









$225,421









$167,399









$213,165









$172,608











Return on Average Tangible Common Equity







1













31.8%









21.3%









26.4%









24.1%









28.0%



























































Return on Average Assets



















































Numerator: Net Income (GAAP)









$18,324









$11,934









$10,849









$50,853









$47,329









Denominator: Average Assets



1











1,787,859









1,610,849









1,382,690









1,588,282









1,316,923











Return on Average Assets







1













4.1%









2.9%









3.2%









3.2%









3.6%



























































Efficiency Ratio



















































Numerator: Non-Interest Expense (GAAP)









$42,139









$38,847









$38,209









$162,709









$146,329









Net Interest Income (GAAP)









11,292









10,981









8,301









40,305









26,634









Non-Interest Income (GAAP)









64,074









51,851









49,107









217,312









176,772









Denominator: Total Income









$75,366









$62,832









$57,408









$257,617









$203,406











Efficiency Ratio







1













55.9%









61.8%









66.6%









63.2%









71.9%



























































Net Interest Margin



















































Net interest income









11,288









10,981













8,301









40,309









26,634









Average interest-earning assets









1,603,858









1,416,568









1,194,463









1,402,491









1,122,930











Net Interest Margin







1













2.80%









3.08%









2.76%









2.87%









2.37%























Reconciliation of NewtekOne, Inc. Tangible Book Value:





















As of December 31,













NewtekOne, Inc.













2024













2023













Tangible Book Value Per Share



























Total Shareholders' Equity (GAAP)









$296,282









$281,785









Deduct: Goodwill and Intangibles (GAAP)









29,581









30,120









Numerator: Total Tangible Book Value



1











$266,701









$251,665









Denominator: Total Number of Shares Outstanding









26,291









26,018











Tangible Book Value Per Share







1













$10.14









$9.67



































Tangible Book Value Per Common Share



























Total Tangible Book Value



1











$266,701









$251,665









Deduct: Preferred Stock (GAAP)









19,738









19,738









Numerator: Tangible Book Value Per Common Share



1











$246,963









$231,927









Denominator: Total Number of Shares Outstanding









26,291









26,018











Tangible Book Value Per Common Share







1













$9.39









$8.91











1



Non-GAAP































Reconciliation of Core EPS to GAAP EPS:





















Year Ended









December 31, 2024













Year Ended









December 31, 2023





















GAAP EPS













Adjustments













Core EPS













GAAP EPS













Adjustments













Core EPS



















Based on Net Income









Discrete Tax Benefits on Reorg









Based on Adjusted Net Income









Based on Net Income









Discrete Tax Benefits on Reorg









Based on Adjusted Net Income



































































Net income before taxes











$





68,692













$





—









$





68,692













$





45,373













$





—













$





45,373













Income tax expense (benefit)













17,839

















—













17,839

















(1,956





)













14,244

















12,288















Net income















50,853

















—













50,853

















47,329

















(14,244





)













33,085













Preferred dividends













(1,600





)













—













(1,600





)













(1,454





)













—

















(1,454





)









Net income available to common shareholders









$





49,253













$





—









$





49,253













$





45,875













$





(14,244





)









$





31,631







































































Basic:



























































Income available to common shareholders









$





49,253













$





—









$





49,253













$





45,875













$





(14,244





)









$





31,631













Weighted-average basic shares outstanding













24,945

















—













24,945

















24,263

















—

















24,263













Basic









$





1.97













$





—









$





1.97













$





1.89













$





0.59













$





1.30







































































Diluted:



























































Income available to common shareholders









$





49,253













$





—









$





49,253













$





45,875













$





(14,244





)









$





31,631













Total weighted-average diluted shares outstanding













25,186

















—













25,186

















24,348

















—

















24,348













Diluted









$





1.96













$





—









$





1.96













$





1.88













$





0.58













$





1.30























1



Non-GAAP; reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures are set forth on the last page of the financial information accompanying this press release.







2



Assets under supervision, capital ratios, risk-weighted assets and supplementary leverage ratio are preliminary data and subject to change with the filing of our Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024.







3



Total deposits as reported include $69.9 million, $96.3 million, and $55.6 million in deposits from affiliates held at Newtek Bank as of December 31, 2024, September 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively, which are eliminated through consolidation on NewtekOne's consolidated financial statements.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.