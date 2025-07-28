NewtekOne, Inc. Q2 Income Increases In Line With Estimates

(RTTNews) - NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $13.70 million, or $0.52 per share. This compares with $10.95 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.2% to $12.98 million from $9.13 million last year.

NewtekOne, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13.70 Mln. vs. $10.95 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.52 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue: $12.98 Mln vs. $9.13 Mln last year.

