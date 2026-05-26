Is NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has NewtekOne (NEWT) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

NewtekOne is a member of our Finance group, which includes 833 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. NewtekOne is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NEWT's full-year earnings has moved 2.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, NEWT has moved about 17.9% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 0.8%. As we can see, NewtekOne is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA (BBSEY) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4%.

For BB Seguridade Participacoes SA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, NewtekOne belongs to the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry, a group that includes 107 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.7% this year, meaning that NEWT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. BB Seguridade Participacoes SA is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to NewtekOne and BB Seguridade Participacoes SA as they could maintain their solid performance.

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NewtekOne, Inc. (NEWT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.