NewtekOne, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.19 per Share

NewtekOne declares a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, payable July 21, 2025, to eligible shareholders.

NewtekOne, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable on July 21, 2025, to shareholders on record by July 9, 2025. The company, which provides various financial and business solutions to independent business owners, emphasizes that the amount and timing of future dividends are at the discretion of its Board of Directors. Operating since 1999, NewtekOne offers a wide range of services including business lending, payment processing, insurance solutions, and technology services. The press release also contains forward-looking statements that highlight potential risks and uncertainties regarding future results.

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share signals strong financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment is scheduled to be made on July 21, 2025, providing shareholders with a clear timeline for expected returns.

NewtekOne's diverse offerings in business and financial solutions indicate a robust business model that can cater to various needs, potentially enhancing customer loyalty and satisfaction.

With a long history since 1999 and a presence across all 50 states, NewtekOne demonstrates established credibility and experience in its market.

Dividend amount and timing is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors, which may indicate uncertainty about future financial stability or performance.

$NEWT Insider Trading Activity

$NEWT insiders have traded $NEWT stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 30 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NEWT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BARRY SLOANE (Chairman & CEO) has made 19 purchases buying 32,000 shares for an estimated $357,846 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICHARD J SALUTE has made 3 purchases buying 5,000 shares for an estimated $55,338 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GREGORY L ZINK has made 3 purchases buying 2,500 shares for an estimated $26,950 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CRAIG JEFFRY BRUNET has made 2 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $17,183 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER MATHISON DOWNS (President - Newtek Bank, N.A.) has made 2 purchases buying 1,000 shares for an estimated $11,065 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FRANK M DEMARIA (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) purchased 500 shares for an estimated $5,610

$NEWT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 75 institutional investors add shares of $NEWT stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



BOCA RATON, Fla., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



NewtekOne, Inc.



(“the Company”) (NASDAQ: NEWT) announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share on the outstanding common stock of NewtekOne. The dividend is payable on July 21, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 9, 2025.







Note Regarding Dividend Payments







Amount and timing of dividends, if any, remain subject to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors.







About NewtekOne, Inc.









NewtekOne







®





, Your Business Solutions Company



®





,



is a financial holding company, which along with its bank and non-bank consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, "NewtekOne"), provides a wide range of business and financial solutions under the Newtek



®



brand to independent business owners. Since 1999, NewtekOne has provided state-of-the-art, cost-efficient products and services and efficient business strategies to independent business owners across all 50 states to help them grow their sales, control their expenses, and reduce their risk.





NewtekOne's and its subsidiaries' business and financial solutions include: banking (Newtek Bank, N.A.),



Business Lending, SBA Lending Solutions



,



Electronic Payment Processing



,



eCommerce



,



Accounts Receivable Financing & Inventory Financing



and



Insurance Solutions



,



Web Services



, and



Payroll and Benefits Solutions



. In addition, NewtekOne offers its clients the Technology Solutions (Cloud Computing, Data Backup, Storage and Retrieval, IT Consulting and Web Services) provided by Intelligent Protection Management Corp. (IPM.com).







Newtek







®





,



NewtekOne







®





,



Newtek Bank







®





National Association, Your Business Solutions Company



®



One Solution for All Your Business Needs



®



and Newtek Advantage are registered trademarks of NewtekOne, Inc.











Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements









Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the rules and regulations of the Private Securities Litigation and Reform Act of 1995 are based on the current beliefs and expectations of NewtekOne's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. See “Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and the sections entitled “Risk Factors” in our filings with





the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on NewtekOne's website (https://investor.newtekbusinessservices.com/sec-filings) and on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website (www.sec.gov). Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of NewtekOne speak only as to the date they are made, and NewtekOne does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements were made.







